FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

