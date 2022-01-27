FY2021 EPS Estimates for BNP Paribas SA Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNPQY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

