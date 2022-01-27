FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

NYSE CRK opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $10,558,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,082,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 302,613 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 571,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

