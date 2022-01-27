FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $103,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

