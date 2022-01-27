FY2021 EPS Estimates for NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Cut by Analyst

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for NeuroPace in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.67. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

