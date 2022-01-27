FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 86,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,407,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

