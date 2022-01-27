FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Boosted by Analyst (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OR. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.27.

OR opened at C$14.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,561.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.48. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 over the last quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

