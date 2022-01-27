FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Cut by Analyst

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Investec started coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.62) to GBX 832 ($11.23) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

