FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $17.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.90. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Shares of BIIB opened at $219.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

