Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.98

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.98 and traded as low as $52.34. Galapagos shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 418,212 shares changing hands.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,006,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
