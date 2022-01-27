Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.98

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.98 and traded as low as $52.34. Galapagos shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 418,212 shares changing hands.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,006,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

