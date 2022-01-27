GAMEE (GMEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.11 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $631,750.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.23 or 0.06601182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,657.86 or 0.99943135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052029 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

