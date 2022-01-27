Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.45

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.45 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.40). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 313,759 shares.

Separately, initiated coverage on Gaming Realms in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.01 million and a PE ratio of -70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In related news, insider Mark Blandford acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($431,732.33).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

