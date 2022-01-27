GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $17.56

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $17.17. GAP shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 111,518 shares traded.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth about $354,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

