GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) Plans GBX 1.58 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of £433.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.48. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 106.63 ($1.44).

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

