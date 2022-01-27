Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 747,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $636.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.