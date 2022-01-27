General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $247,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $204.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

