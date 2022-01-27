General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report sales of $29.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $29.63 billion. General Motors reported sales of $37.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $126.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $51.67. 807,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,683,086. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

