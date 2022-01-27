General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,980,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,101 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of General Motors worth $209,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 550,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,683,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.