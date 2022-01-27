Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GENI. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Genius Sports stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $1,441,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $1,242,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,571,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,706,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.