Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

