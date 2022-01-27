Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 195,288 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Phillips 66 worth $534,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

