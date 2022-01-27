Geode Capital Management LLC Has $566.24 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $566,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.