Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Keysight Technologies worth $542,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

