Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Extra Space Storage worth $489,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after buying an additional 102,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $193.05 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

