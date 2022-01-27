GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,081 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $106.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

