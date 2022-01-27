GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,281 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Marten Transport worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Marten Transport by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

