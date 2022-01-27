GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in McKesson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $246.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.98. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

