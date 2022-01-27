GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $378.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

