GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,693,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $273,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $70.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

