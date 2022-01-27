GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $234.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $229.41 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

