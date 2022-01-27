Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.74-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

