GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Down 85.0% in January

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GIW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 4,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. GigInternational1 has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

