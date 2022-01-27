Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Trading Down 10.5%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

