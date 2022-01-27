Globe Life Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.93 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of GL stock opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Globe Life by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 108,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

