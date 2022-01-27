Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 155,196 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,196 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of National Grid worth $67,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 58.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 206.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.11) to GBX 1,105 ($14.91) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

