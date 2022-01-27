Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,373 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Bruker worth $64,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.