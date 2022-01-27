Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $65.23 Million Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of DigitalOcean worth $65,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621.

DOCN stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

