Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $69.37 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. The institutional investor owned 265,515 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $69,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

NYSE FLT opened at $223.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.62 and a 200-day moving average of $246.75. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

