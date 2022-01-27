Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,849 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 5.01% of Alexander’s worth $66,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE ALX opened at $262.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.97. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

