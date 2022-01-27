Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.57. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 83,965 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,690,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 524,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.