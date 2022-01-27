Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP decreased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 180.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 77,984 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:GVA opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.