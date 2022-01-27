Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Price Down 1%

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC)’s stock price fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. 109,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 78,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 million, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 48.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

