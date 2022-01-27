Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $780.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $61.43.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

