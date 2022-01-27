Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 2,484,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,991. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,502,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 299,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 126.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

