Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $158.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $382.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

