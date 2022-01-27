Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $234.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $229.41 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

