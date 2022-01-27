Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Invests $305,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VBR opened at $167.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.67 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

