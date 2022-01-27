Greencore Group’s (GNC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162 ($2.19).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

GNC stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.69) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.04. The company has a market cap of £660.82 million and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.30 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.35).

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.83), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($54,831.19).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.