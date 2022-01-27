Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Amazon.com comprises about 4.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,747,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,194.23.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,352.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,394.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

