Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $5.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $34.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.29 to $34.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $34.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $36.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.97 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

NYSE:GPI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.40. 3,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,302. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $130.30 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.09 and a 200 day moving average of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

